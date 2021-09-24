Krueger, Marcel Marvin "Marcy"

BEAVER DAM - On the beautiful morning of Sept. 17, 2021, Marcel Marvin "Marcy" Krueger passed from his earthly life, to his life with the Lord. He was born to Martha "Anne" Bauman and Ervin W. Krueger on July 15, 1933, in Manchester, Wis. He met the love of his life, Ginny, through Sunday school at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Manchester, Wis. On Oct. 18, 1952, he wed his beloved Virginia Ann Lohrey, lovingly known to him as "Ginny Ann." She was the daughter of Walter and Erna (Schultz) Lohrey of Markesan, Wis. The couple made their home on the farm in Manchester, with Marcel's dad, who was a widower. Marcel was drafted into the U.S. Army and arrived at his station in Fort Leonard, Mo., on Feb. 7, 1955. In 1957 Marcel was discharged and he, Virginia and their baby daughter, Vickie, became lifelong residents of Beaver Dam and lifelong members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Marcel and Ginny loved the great outdoors. They loved boating, water skiing and snowmobiling. They loved to fish and hunt together. Ginny wasn't always a hunter, but decided it was better to join them than fight 'em. Many conversations were had telling of the one that got away or the size of the whopper that was caught. They both taught the love of fishing to their daughter, Vickie, who went on to teach her husband, Norbert.

In 1997, Marcel retired from John Deere, Horicon. This opened the next chapter of sun and fun in Fort Myers, Fla., for six months out of the year. They became "Snow Birds." They loved the ocean, ocean fishing, walking the sandbars at low tide, hunting for seashells and volunteering at Fort Myers beach to keep it clean and pristine. They enjoyed welcoming friends from Wisconsin coming for a visit and making new friends from all over the U.S. and Canada. The warmth and sun kept bringing them back until, after 18 years, their drive became more than an enjoyable ride.

Marcel will be lovingly missed by his wife of 69 years, Ginny Ann; a daughter, Vickie (Norbert) Schleicher of Waupaca; one grandson, Bryce of Wisconsin Rapids, also lovingly known as "Bear"; his beloved cat, Callie Sue; and his granddog, Ellie, whom he adored.

Marcel's final wishes were for a quiet passing with Koepsell Cremation assisting the family. There will be no funeral service. We would kindly ask for all those that knew him to think of him with smiles and fond memories.

This is for you Daddy!

I love you to the moon and back, and Daddy's reply, "No I love you more."