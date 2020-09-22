Schraufnagel, Marcella Hertha

MAYVILLE - Marcella Hertha Schraufnagel, (nee Fischer), 93, of Mayville passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hope Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lomira on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Marcella was born on Feb. 23, 1927, in Mayville, to Walter and Alvina (Lindemann) Fischer. She attended grade school in Mayville and graduated from Mayville High School in 1945. Marcella married Richard F. Schraufnagel on Oct. 5, 1946. Together, they lived on their farm outside Mayville where they raised three children.

Marcella was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville. She enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball in high school, and played the drums in the marching band. She continued with city league softball and bowling until her midlife. Marcella enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, as well as playing cards and time spent with friends.

Marcella is survived by her son, Scott Schraufnagel of Mayville; daughter, Sonia (Kevin) Pelot of Fond du Lac; daughter-in-law, Patti Schraufnagel of Sevierville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Christina (Mark) Miller, Joshua (Becca) Schraufnagel, Brett Schraufnagel, Taylor Pelot, and Morgan Pelot; great-grandchildren, Ali Miller, Hannah Cline, Brody Schraufnagel, and Lexi Schraufnagel; her sister, MaryAnn Treichel; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; infant daughter, Mechelle; son, Neil; and siblings, Walter, Ruben, Elaine, Adeline, and Elroy.

A private family funeral service will be held at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville. The Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler will officiate. Interment will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.

Memorials may be directed to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville or to Hope Senior Living in Lomira.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.