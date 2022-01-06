Menu
Marcella Slocum
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Lake Delton
120 East Adams Street
Lake Delton, WI

Slocum, Marcella (Parker)

WISCONSIN DELLS - Marcella (Parker) Slocum, age 101, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Marcella was born Feb. 9, 1920, in Rio, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Emma (Segurson) Parker. She graduated from UW-Madison with a teaching degree. She taught English and Spanish in Dodgeville. Later, she got her master's in library science and moved to Wisconsin Dells. She met and married the love of her life, Carl Slocum. They had one son, Jack. Marcella cherished her family and friends and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being with friends, playing cards, travel, golf and reading. Marcella was a very creative and generous person who gave much of her time to church, school, and various high school clubs, to name a few.

Marcella is survived by her son, Jack (Annette) Slocum of Lodi, Wis.; grandsons, Alex (Jessica) of Cedarburg, Wis., and Steve (Allie) of Mount Horeb, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Joanne and Jordan; as well as her niece and four nephews. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; sisters, Gladys, Margery, Estelle, and Alice; and her brother, Thomas.

Memorials will be donated to Agrace Hospice and the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church. Donations may be mailed to Marcella Slocum, c/o Picha Funeral Home, P.O. Box 757, Lake Delton, WI 53965.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I enjoyed teaching with Marcella at WDHS for many years. The last visit we had in person was at Thunder Valley having brunch. Super nice lady.
Ellen Fisher
January 6, 2022
