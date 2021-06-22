Bowman, Marcia K.

PORTAGE – Marcia K. Bowman, age 77, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Marcia was born on March 24, 1944, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Otto and Emily (Dombeck) Jensen. She married John "Jack" Bowman on October 29, 1966. Over the years Marcia worked at Badger Ordinance, and Rayovac as a lab technician and in production, as an insurance agent with Prudential, and she joined her husband in operating the Communique Shop print shop. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, and boating; and in her younger years she enjoyed knitting, crafts and sewing.

She is survived by her son, Corey (Marcia) Bowman, Portage; grandchildren, Emily (Benjamin) Protsman, Beaverton, Oregon and Alexander Bowman, Portage; other relatives and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John "Jack" Bowman in 2012.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Pastor Jeremy Edmondson officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.