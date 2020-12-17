Menu
Margaret DeVito
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hare Funeral Home
217 W Pearl St
New Lisbon, WI

DeVito, Margaret S.

CAMP DOUGLAS - Margaret S. DeVito, age 76, of Camp Douglas, Wis., died on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Tomah Health. Margaret was the daughter of Walter and Mary (O'Connor) Secor and was born on Nov. 22, 1944, in Chicago, Ill. Margaret was raised in the Chicago area, graduating from St. Francis De Sales High School. Margaret was united in marriage to Albert DeVito Sr. on May 9, 1966, in Oak Lawn, Ill. After they were married, they lived in Burbank, Ill., for 11 years. In 1975 they moved to Tomahawk, Wis., for 15 years, where they owned and operated Al's Eastside Standard mobile station. In 1982, they moved to Nokomis and started a towing, auto repair and salvage yard. In 1990 they moved to Camp Douglas and have been there since.

Margaret was a member of the VFW ladies Auxiliary in Camp Douglas; she was a den mother for boy scouts and was a bluebird leader for girl scouts. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, racing and was a very crafty person.

She is survived by her children, Roz (Troy) Nelson of Valapairso, Ind., Albert Jr. "Rick" of Camp Douglas, Joseph "Larry" (Michelle) of Camp Douglas, James (Stephanie) of Camp Douglas, Anthony (Kayla) of Camp Douglas, and Amy (Cody) Henze of Camp Douglas; a brother, Bill (Patty) Secor of Bolingbrook, Ill.; sisters, Rose Williams of Jefferson City, Mo., and Patricia (Johnny) Jordan of Alva, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert Sr., in 2008; and a sister, Lauren Mueller.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CEMETERY in Camp Douglas, which will also be live streamed on the Hare Funeral Home Facebook page. The Rev. Ronald Tobin will be presiding. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CEMETERY
Camp Douglas, WI
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
live streamed on the Hare Funeral Home Facebook page
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Hare Funeral Home
