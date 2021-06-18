Menu
Margaret Halvensleben
1922 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Halvensleben, Margaret Sara

PORTAGE – Margaret Sara Halvensleben, age 98, of Portage, Wis., passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Margaret was born in Baraboo on July 9, 1922, the daughter of Frank and Sarah (Hamann) Halvensleben. She resided in Baraboo her entire life, graduating from St. John's School and Baraboo Senior High School, Class of 1940.

Margaret was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, having been baptized and confirmed there. She was active in the church with teaching Sunday school and singing in the church choir.

Margaret was employed at Badger Ordnance in the 1940s, and then worked for Richardson Paint Company Industrial Division for 20-plus years. She then was employed at the Baraboo National Bank until her retirement.

She is survived by several cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Robert Isenberg.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 in WALNUT HILL CEMETERY, Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Memorials in memory of Margaret may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
WALNUT HILL CEMETERY
Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
Sponsored by Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home.
My sympathies to the family. From 1973 to 1979 I worked with Margaret in the Trust Department at Baraboo National Bank. Margaret was a gentle soul and I enjoyed working with her. Blessed be her memory.
Diane Cody
Work
June 18, 2021
