Margaret Lien
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Lien, Margaret

WISCONSIN DELLS - Margaret Lien, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.

A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Norman; sons, Dennis (Teresa) and Jeffery (fiancée, Audrey); daughters, LilaMae (Barry) Colburn and Monica May (Gene) Carmin; stepbrother, Norman (Nobuka) Holler; stepsister, Jeannine Barnes; five grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan, Heather, Preston, and Chelsea; and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lloyd Roseth; and stepsister, Betty O'Neil.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
United Presbyterian Church
730 Cedar Street, Wisconsin, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
