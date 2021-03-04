Piers, Margaret Mary Volz

ORLEANS, Vt. - Margaret Mary Volz Piers, 84, of Orleans, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2021, at home, due to heart complications after a bout of pneumonia.

She was born on March 6, 1936, in Indianapolis, Ind., as one of five children. She married Bernard Paul Piers on July 26, 1958, in Indianapolis, Ind., and had three children, Mary Roose, Laurie Tralmer, and David Piers. They resided in both Chesterton, Ind., and Necedah, Wis., before finally retiring in Necedah in 1993. They greatly enjoyed family gatherings and spending time at the lake. Bernie passed away in 1996 of cancer. Margaret continued to reside in Wisconsin until 2015, when she moved to be with David in Vermont.

Margaret was a devout Catholic and frequent attendee of the Shrine in Necedah, Wis. She was pro-life and volunteered at an infants' home. She spent much time praying for her loved ones. She participated in a beauty pageant in her youth and enjoyed girl scouts, the outdoors (fishing/gardening/flowers), and drawing/painting. She owned many kinds of birds in her lifetime.

Margaret is predeceased by her parents, Al and Margaret Volz; and four of her five siblings, Al Joe, John, David and Anne. Her brother, Steve Volz, resides in Indiana.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary and Jim Roose, along with their four children-Mark, Steve, Dan, and Deanna-their spouses, and grandchildren; daughter, Laurie Tralmer and her three children-Tania, Summer, and Nick-their spouses, and grandchildren; son, David and Rachel Piers, along with their four children-Karyssa, Jessica, David, and Jonathan. She also has many surviving extended family.

Services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Necedah, Wis. (W6295 23rd St.), on Saturday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. and a private burial held soon thereafter.