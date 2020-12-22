Menu
Margery Steffes
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Steffes, Margery E.

BARABOO - Margery E. Steffes, age 90, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Baraboo. She was born in Oconto, Wis., on Jan. 27, 1930, to parents Charles and Eva (Bourassa) Degeneffe.

She was an avid bridge player and taught the game to several others. She loved fishing, as well as enjoying their lake home in the summer and Florida home in the winter. She was a member of St. Joe's Catholic Church.

Survivors include children, Victoria Welch, Robert (Rita) Steffes, Kristine (Kelly) Windus and Gail (Joseph) Steffes; grandchildren, Alison (Pat) Midden, Michael Welch, Patrick Steffes, Lee Steffes, Kara (Whitney) Andrew, Kraig (Amy) Windus, Kurt (Rachel) Windus, Kyle (Chrissy) Windus, Natalie Steffes and Lindsey Steffes; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane, Rita (Roger) and Mike (Carol); as well as many nieces, nephews, and several other family members.

Margery was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Joseph; great-grandson, Nicholas; and siblings, Tom, Bea, Dan and Mary.

The family would like to thank the staff of Our House, Baraboo, and Agrace Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave Margery.

A private Mass is being held. A memorial service will take place at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by Redlin Funeral Home Inc.
So sorry to hear about Aunt Marge. I have so many wonderful memories of time spent with her at the lake and in Florida. You are all in my prayers.
Lisa Cochran
January 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss prayers for the family
Jewel & Mike Tolvstad
December 22, 2020
The family has our deepest sympathy. We will always remember the get togethers at Jordan Lake with our camping visits. Playing poker, fireworks on the lake, Marge's good cooking, etc. At Peace.
Jerry & Gayle Steffes
December 22, 2020
