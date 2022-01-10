Playman, Margo Faye

REEDSBURG - Margo Faye Playman, age 86, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center. She was born on Feb. 26, 1935, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of Claude and Freda (Radies) Stombaugh. Margo was adopted and was eternally grateful to her parents for her life and in turn allowing her to marry and create a family of her own.

Margo was employed as a secretary at Circus World Museum in Baraboo for several years. At age 47, she went back to college and received her teaching degree from UW-Platteville. She taught at South School in Reedsburg, enjoying the impact she made in the lives of her students and cherished the impact they made in her life. She truly enjoyed children and kept in touch with many former students through the years. After retirement, Margo tutored children in her home, hoping to help them grow in knowledge and confidence.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. She loved cats and was a mom to many through the years. She was a good friend who enjoyed attending plays and musicals and an occasional trip to Ho-Chunk to try her luck.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Roy Manthey and James Playman; and sister, Diane Sherwood.

Margo is survived by her son, Erik Manthey (Phyllis Degioia); granddaughter, Anneliese Manthey (Adam Long); great-grandchildren, Michael and Vaughn; special step-daughter, Linda Barden; other relatives; and close friends.

Funeral services for Margo Playman will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, Reedsburg, with Father Patrick Wendler and Deacon Tom Hale co-officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Reedsburg. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Sauk County Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.