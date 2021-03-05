Menu
Marianne Cares
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Cares, Marianne (Uetzmann)

COLUMBUS - Marianne (Uetzmann) Cares went home to heaven on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Marianne was born to Pastor Immanuel and Adela (Dornfeld) Uetzmann on June 19, 1930, in Pickett, Wis. She became God's child on her baptism day, July 6, 1930, and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith on April 2, 1944. On June 19, 1955, she married Pastor Gerhardt Cares in Watertown, Wis. Marianne accompanied him as he served congregations in Elgin, N.D.; Cleveland, Wis.; and finally Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, Wis., for 35 years. She remained a faithful member of Zion until her death. In later years, Gerhardt and Marianne enjoyed travels to most of the United States and also Canada. Gerhardt preceded Marianne in death in 2013.

Marianne is survived by her children, Cathryn (Bradley) Pleuss of Niles, Mich., John (Julie) Cares of Columbus, Wis., and Carla (Mark) Vanden Busch of Green Bay, Wis.; and her grandchildren, Leanne, Sheri, and Samuel Cares, and Megan (Vanden Busch) Headington, Joel Vanden Busch, and Erica (Vanden Busch) Gloeckler.

A private funeral will take place on Friday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, Wis., with Pastor Timothy Schwartz officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Friends wishing to leave messages of condolence may do so at www.koepsellfh.com.

"Because I live, you also will live." John 14:19

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 5, 2021.
My deepest sympathy in the lost of your mother (and father). I have fond memories of your families time at St John's St Peter Eve Lutheran Church in Cleveland, Wi. Be comforted by the knowledge that they are with their Lord. They touched so many lives, inspiring them with the word of God in both words and actions. God bless you all.
Deb Wehrman (Duellman)
Family Friend
March 19, 2021
Our condolences for Aunt Marianne's passing. I remember her best at all our holiday and baptism gatherings. May your memories bring comfort in this sad time.
Carolyn and Kasey
March 9, 2021
