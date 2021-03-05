Cares, Marianne (Uetzmann)

COLUMBUS - Marianne (Uetzmann) Cares went home to heaven on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Marianne was born to Pastor Immanuel and Adela (Dornfeld) Uetzmann on June 19, 1930, in Pickett, Wis. She became God's child on her baptism day, July 6, 1930, and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith on April 2, 1944. On June 19, 1955, she married Pastor Gerhardt Cares in Watertown, Wis. Marianne accompanied him as he served congregations in Elgin, N.D.; Cleveland, Wis.; and finally Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, Wis., for 35 years. She remained a faithful member of Zion until her death. In later years, Gerhardt and Marianne enjoyed travels to most of the United States and also Canada. Gerhardt preceded Marianne in death in 2013.

Marianne is survived by her children, Cathryn (Bradley) Pleuss of Niles, Mich., John (Julie) Cares of Columbus, Wis., and Carla (Mark) Vanden Busch of Green Bay, Wis.; and her grandchildren, Leanne, Sheri, and Samuel Cares, and Megan (Vanden Busch) Headington, Joel Vanden Busch, and Erica (Vanden Busch) Gloeckler.

A private funeral will take place on Friday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, Wis., with Pastor Timothy Schwartz officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Friends wishing to leave messages of condolence may do so at www.koepsellfh.com.

"Because I live, you also will live." John 14:19

