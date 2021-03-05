Buchta, Marie (Schultz)

MAYVILLE - Marie (Schultz) Buchta-daughter, sister, niece, aunt, student, bride, wife, church member, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and widow-age 90, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.

A funeral service for Marie will be held on Tuesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsEvLutheranChurch/.

Marie was born the daughter of Charles and Clara (Reinel) Schultz on March 9, 1930, in Jefferson County, Wis. She graduated from Jefferson High School with the honor being valedictorian of the class of 1948. Marie was united in marriage to Harvey Buchta in St. John's Lutheran Church, Jefferson, Wis., on June 18, 1948. The two enjoyed 64-plus years of marriage until Harvey's death in 2014. She was a faithful member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she served her congregation as a Sunday school teacher, parent-teacher member, and the past president and member of the Dorcas Society. She was also a member of the Bible Class Family. She had been employed at many different jobs over the years, including Marie's Mini Mart and the Village Flower Shoppe in Kekoskee. She was also known as the "Welcome Wagon Lady" in Mayville and broadcasted on WBEV radio from her home for many years.

In her spare time, Marie loved playing cards and games with the family. She loved word games on the computer, and she always had a jigsaw puzzle going. She had stacks of books by her chair, and she was always ready for an excursion. She did everything with a sharp mind and a radiant smile. Faith and family were important to Marie, and she cherished the time spent with family and encouraged them along their journey in faith.

Marie is survived by her children, Jim (Jane) Buchta, Fort Atkinson, Wis., Dan (Lois) Buchta, Mayville, Wis., Jeff (Gail) Buchta, Ixonia, Wis., Kathleen (Peter) Tomasulo, Phoenix, Ariz., Barb (Robert) Haessly, Mayville, Wis., and Mike Buchta, Dousman, Wis.; her grandchildren, Bill (Rhona) Buchta, Chris (Kimberly) Buchta, Abram (Jen) Buchta, Kelsey (Jason) Tighe, Bob Buchta, Don (Nicole) Buchta, Tammy (Randy) Teitz, Tim (Heidi) Buchta, Michelle (Jon) Butzine, Anna Tomasulo, Joe Tomasulo, Sam Tomasulo, Adam (Angelia) Schultz, Laethan Schultz, Jack Buchta and Natalie Buchta; and 19 amazing great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey; grandson, Dane Buchta; great-grandson, Anderson Butzine; her sister, Hazel Biederman; and brothers, Ralph and Dean Schultz.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kathy's Hospice in West Bend for their compassionate and attentive care to Marie in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Church or School in Mayville or Kathy's Hospice in West Bend are appreciated.

