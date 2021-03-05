Menu
Marie Buchta
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Buchta, Marie (Schultz)

MAYVILLE - Marie (Schultz) Buchta-daughter, sister, niece, aunt, student, bride, wife, church member, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and widow-age 90, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.

A funeral service for Marie will be held on Tuesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsEvLutheranChurch/.

Marie was born the daughter of Charles and Clara (Reinel) Schultz on March 9, 1930, in Jefferson County, Wis. She graduated from Jefferson High School with the honor being valedictorian of the class of 1948. Marie was united in marriage to Harvey Buchta in St. John's Lutheran Church, Jefferson, Wis., on June 18, 1948. The two enjoyed 64-plus years of marriage until Harvey's death in 2014. She was a faithful member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she served her congregation as a Sunday school teacher, parent-teacher member, and the past president and member of the Dorcas Society. She was also a member of the Bible Class Family. She had been employed at many different jobs over the years, including Marie's Mini Mart and the Village Flower Shoppe in Kekoskee. She was also known as the "Welcome Wagon Lady" in Mayville and broadcasted on WBEV radio from her home for many years.

In her spare time, Marie loved playing cards and games with the family. She loved word games on the computer, and she always had a jigsaw puzzle going. She had stacks of books by her chair, and she was always ready for an excursion. She did everything with a sharp mind and a radiant smile. Faith and family were important to Marie, and she cherished the time spent with family and encouraged them along their journey in faith.

Marie is survived by her children, Jim (Jane) Buchta, Fort Atkinson, Wis., Dan (Lois) Buchta, Mayville, Wis., Jeff (Gail) Buchta, Ixonia, Wis., Kathleen (Peter) Tomasulo, Phoenix, Ariz., Barb (Robert) Haessly, Mayville, Wis., and Mike Buchta, Dousman, Wis.; her grandchildren, Bill (Rhona) Buchta, Chris (Kimberly) Buchta, Abram (Jen) Buchta, Kelsey (Jason) Tighe, Bob Buchta, Don (Nicole) Buchta, Tammy (Randy) Teitz, Tim (Heidi) Buchta, Michelle (Jon) Butzine, Anna Tomasulo, Joe Tomasulo, Sam Tomasulo, Adam (Angelia) Schultz, Laethan Schultz, Jack Buchta and Natalie Buchta; and 19 amazing great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey; grandson, Dane Buchta; great-grandson, Anderson Butzine; her sister, Hazel Biederman; and brothers, Ralph and Dean Schultz.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kathy's Hospice in West Bend for their compassionate and attentive care to Marie in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Church or School in Mayville or Kathy's Hospice in West Bend are appreciated.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
450 Bridge St, Mayville, WI
Mar
9
Service
1:00p.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
450 Bridge St, Mayville, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marie will be remembered by me for her bright smile and twinkling eyes. I am so grateful for Marie and Harvey for giving me my best friend in the world. I love the story that you would take a nap together after lunch- this is a good lesson which could be shared further. Your strong faith and compassion for others will be parts of your legacy here. My sympathy to the entire family and friends. Love, Kathleen Baertschy
Kathleen Baertschy
Family Friend
March 26, 2021
Dan and Lois, so sorry for your loss. You're Mom always stopped to say a few words as she walked by.
Nancy Magyar
Neighbor
March 10, 2021
If I have t he right family , we are sorry for your loss . Thought and prayers for your family, I went to school with Jane for hairdressing and she was in our wedding. WE are sorry for your loss !
Rosemary&john Tyler
March 9, 2021
Dear family of Marie Buchta,
I was saddened to hear of Grandma Marie's death. She was a very kind and intelligent woman and I have very fond memories of her. May you be warmed by the remembrance of her kind heart and soul.
Love to you all,
Jenny and Darin Jankowski
Jenny Jankowski
Friend
March 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathies, Buchta family.
M & J Follett
Friend
March 7, 2021
My sympathy to the whole Buchta family. I was lucky to have her for a neighbor for 7 years. She was a wonderful lady.
Jackie Gassner
Friend
March 7, 2021
She was a wonderful lady, had the pleasure of meeting her when I worked with her daughter Barb at Jubilee Foods in Mayville, at this time she had also been a neighbor of my daughter's and she got to know her well also. So sorry for your loss. Hopefully meet her again some day in heaven our glorious home. Blessings
Sue Giese
Friend
March 6, 2021
So sorry to hear about your grandmothers passing Don and Nicole! Our warmest heartfelt condolences and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Rick Schmid Schmid
Friend
March 6, 2021
My sympathy to the whole family. She was truly a very sweet lady. She always greeted me with a smile.
Jill Zuelsdorf-Borgardt
Neighbor
March 5, 2021
Our sympathy reaches out to all of the Buchta family. Your Mom was a very special lady.
Geoff and Dee Washa
March 5, 2021
That picture depicts her perfectly, as she was always smiling when I saw her, which was contagious :) My family & I also have fond memories of Marie's Mini Mart. Such a kind & caring woman!
Marcia Krieser
March 5, 2021
Deepest sympathy to all of you. She was always my friendly neighbor growing up. That smile could light up a room. Rest in Peace Marie ❤
Janell Krapfl
Neighbor
March 4, 2021
She was such a lovely lady and graced every gathering she was a part of. She leaves her loved ones a model of Christian goodness. How proud you must all be of her! We are truly sorry for your loss but, with you, rejoice that she is now enjoying her reward in heaven with the loved ones there -- and the Lord! Tom and Francine Butzine
Francine Butzine
Family Friend
March 4, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Marie was a wonderful person.
Greg and Mary Woik
March 4, 2021
Buchta Family - My family met many of you through the Jake Reed Golf Outing, of which my dear friend Mike Buchta was a co-founder. You are good people. I never really knew Marie, but I knew enough through Mike to know her impact on your family was beyond measure. Mike is not easily impressed and does not put people on a pedestal. He put his mother Marie on a pedestal, which told me all I needed to know about her. I am sad for all of you and hope you find some level of peace during this hard, hard time.
Paul Reed
Family Friend
March 4, 2021
