Dwyer, Marie Irene (Rockweiler)

BARABOO - Marie Irene (Rockweiler) Dwyer, age 92, of Baraboo, formerly of Hillpoint, Wis., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Marie was born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Cazenovia, Wis., to parents Joseph and Anna (Braun) Rockweiler.

On Sept. 3, 1951, Marie married Michael Francis Dwyer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg, Wis. They celebrated 69 years of marriage in September 2020.

Marie worked as the secretary to the Operating Superintendent of The Milwaukee Boston Store, in downtown Milwaukee. When she moved to Reedsburg, she worked for the Reedsburg Bank as a secretary. She was also the organist for St. Patrick's Catholic Church for many years, and later was the town clerk for the township of Beer Creek for nine years. For the last 11 years of her career, she worked at Baraboo National Bank in the bookkeeping department.

She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, and she volunteered playing piano and organ for more than 25 years for the senior life center and civic center, the Meadows Nursing Home and Assisted Living. She started playing in an orchestra when she was 16; she had a love of music all of her life. She dearly loved working in her vegetable garden and maintaining flowers. She was a wonderful cook, putting together weekly Sunday family dinners. She had many hobbies, including photography, writing, and scrapbooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Alfred (Beulah), Bernard (Elizabeth), Francis (Albert), Frank (Mary), Alois (Mary), Cleo (Wm. Karl), and Florence (Joseph); and infant son, Joey Thomas.

Marie is survived by her husband, Michael; seven children, Daniel, Kevin (Brenda), Dorothy, Frank (Kathy), Kristie (Alan) Statz, Allen (Vickie), and Patrick (Connie); 12 grandchildren, Phillip, Stephanie, Matt, Stacey, Katie, Michelle, Holly, Megan, Mackenzie, Austin, Cody, and Samantha; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Patricia and Mary Alice; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to either St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo or St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Loretto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Baraboo, Wis. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Loretto, Wis., following the service. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.