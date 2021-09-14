Stebnitz, Marie C.

TOWN OF ELBA - Marie C. Stebnitz, age 93, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Larson House. She was born on Oct. 8, 1927, to Francis and Elizabeth (Heimann) Pernot in Belleville. Marie worked for Wisconsin Bell Telephone in Madison for 18 years prior to marriage. She met the love of her life at a polka dance. Ted and Marie were married shortly afterward, on May 7, 1958, in Belleville. Together they raised five children. The couple farmed in the Cottage Grove area before moving to the Danville area, where they continued farming. Marie was quite active in the farm operations, milking cows, raising calves, taking full charge of the milk house, driving tractor, doing bookkeeping, housework, all while raising her family and nurturing different family members in times of sickness. In her free time she loved crocheting and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and needlework. She was a faithful member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Town of Elba. Even though in her later years Marie did not attend Mass regularly, she did maintain her faith in Jesus Christ our Lord by praying and was eager to receive communion from family or church members and enjoyed listening to the Rosary on the radio. As a resident at the Larson House, Marie enjoyed sharing her sense of humor with the staff.

Survivors include her four children, Lucille Riddle of Poynette, Sidney Stebnitz (Brenda) of Columbus, Audrey (Leo) Fischer of Columbus and Lawrence (Annette) Stebnitz of Reeseville; son-in-law, Duane (Sandy) Schultz of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Brian (fiancée, Tracie) Riddle, Karla Riddle, Andrew (Sadie) Fischer, Michael (Marci) Fischer, Chris Stebnitz and Jason Stebnitz; four great-grandchildren, Abel and Tucker Fischer, Lane and Levi Fischer; her brother, Russell (Lucille) Pernot of Belleville; other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, in 2002; her daughter, Debra Schultz; grandson, Gerald Riddle; and sister, Rose King. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Columbus. The Rev. Will Arnold officiated. Interment was in the Portland Cemetery, Town of Portland. Memorials may be directed to St. Columbkille Church.

