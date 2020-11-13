Waddell, Marie E.

COLUMBUS - Marie E. Waddell, age 94, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. She was born on April 14, 1926, to Clarence and Alma (Bush) Christians in the Town of Elba, Wis. Marie graduated from Columbus High School in 1944 and was a lifelong member of the Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ in Columbus. She was married to Roy "Luke" Waddell on April 8, 1950, in Lake Mills, and had six children. Family was the most important thing in her life. After raising her children, Marie was employed at Columbus Health and Rehab for 14 years before retiring in 1988. In her free time she enjoyed solitaire, word searches, traveling and all sports, especially the Packers and Brewers.

Survivors include her six children, Reggie (Lynn) Waddell of Columbus, Susan (John) Koshel of Columbus, Blaine (Pam) Waddell of Sun Prairie, Richard (Marla) Waddell of Sun Prairie, Jana (Jim) Weatherwax of Columbus and Gregg (Jean) Waddell of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1996; two sisters in infancy, Myrna and Noreen; a brother, Philip Christians in 1975; and a sister and two brothers-in-law, Becky Williams, Rex Williams and Lloyd Waddell. A private family interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to Olivet Church or Prairie Ridge Health Foundation Breast Health Program. We encourage you to share online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850