Marietta Williamson
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
401 Angel Way
Rio, WI

Williamson, Marietta Jean

POYNETTE - Marietta Jean Williamson, 80, of Poynette, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born Nov. 9, 1941, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Leicher) Ward.

Marietta worked for the state of Wisconsin in the unemployment division for 20 years, then at Jung Seed Company in Randolph for 15 years. She enjoyed her many flower beds and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter, Margie (Bill) Sachs; sons, Gary (Terri) Yeager and Jeffrey Ryan (Jeanette Cutsforth); nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Barri Olson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughters, Vicki Olson and Jacqueline Labrenz.

Inurnment will be held privately in Loganville Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 13, 2022.
