Marilyn "Mitzi" Bisch

Feb. 28, 1936 - March 31, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Marilyn "Mitzi" Bisch, age 86, of Huntsville, AL, passed away on March 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born February 28, 1936, in Baraboo, WI, to Milford and Grace (Yanke) Miller. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1954, and Madison General Hospital School of Nursing in June 1957 as a registered nurse (RN). Her first job at Mendota State Hospital, near Madison, was short-lived, as she married her hometown sweetheart, 2LT Frederick "Tim" Bisch that November. It would begin what would be 29-years of an exciting and successful life as an Army officer wife. During that period there were 27 moves of which Mitzi bore a major share of the burden, since her husband was away for various schools, trainings, and deployments (two tours in Vietnam). He knew Mitzi would have everything under control at home.

She was a devoted Mom who provided unconditional love and support to her four children. Selflessness and loyalty to her family defined her. She was especially known as being a superb cook. Her homemade baked goods for school or Boy Scout functions were immediately devoured upon arrival. Family gatherings were special since everyone knew the meals would be extraordinary.

Following retirement from the Army in 1986, Huntsville, AL, became their home. Mitzi was active in the local garden club. She served as President of both Willowbrook Garden Club and Federated Garden Clubs of Huntsville and Madison County. She was a Flower Show Judge and an Alabama Master Gardener who could identify and provide proper instructions on the care of any plant, shrub, or tree and could seemingly grow anything. Her vegetable gardens were noteworthy, but unfortunately those skills were not acquired by her children.

Mitzi, known for her beautiful smile and twinkling eyes, was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virginia (Jack) Hynson; and brother, Marland (Dolores) Miller.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart, best friend, and loving husband of over 64-years, Frederick "Tim" Bisch; children: Frederick (Tana), Timothy (Dana), Mary (Gary) Carlson, and Sarah (Jamie) Reeves; six grandchildren: Travis, Scott, Mark, Matthew, John, and Grace; one great-granddaughter, Chloie; two sisters-in-law: Alice Hinz and Irene (Jerry) Anstett; nephews: James (Cely) Hynson and John Hynson; and many other nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on April 8, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. A reception in the parish hall will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care (huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org), or CurePSP (psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/).