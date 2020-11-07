Ericksen, Marion Litscher

TEMPE, Ariz. - Marion Litscher Ericksen, 94, of Tempe, Ariz., departed from us on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was comforted by family as she peacefully left this world. Marion was born on Jan. 29, 1926, to Carl and Grace Litscher in Leland, Wis. Her childhood home was on a dairy farm in the country and she did indeed walk two miles to school each day, which she recently described as an "adventure"! After graduating from Prairie du Sac High School, Marion went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics and education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At the time, her future husband was also attending college at UW-Madison, though they did not meet until several years later. Upon graduation, Marion remained in Wisconsin and taught home economics, in addition to working as a County Extension Agent. A seamstress in her own right, she enjoyed fashion design and created several of her own stylish outfits. In 1955, she was elected president of the Home Agent Association of Wisconsin before being appointed to the Farm Division of the National Safety Council in Chicago, Ill. On Nov. 26, 1960, she married her husband, Bud, and moved to Fairfield, Conn., where they raised their four children. In 1987, Bud and Marion moved to Atlanta, Ga., where they lived until retirement.

Marion was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who also contributed to her community. As a church volunteer, she enthusiastically guided youth group members in their presentation of the rock opera, "Jesus Christ Superstar." She served as a scout troop leader and shuttled her kids to sports practices. She also supported her children in hosting several international exchange students. Interested in sharing ideas, she frequently penned articles to contribute to the local newspaper. In the mid-1980s, concerned about the nuclear arms race, Marion was active in her church Peacemakers' group and sought to raise awareness through her work with the Beyond War movement. While residing in Atlanta, she ventured to Atlanta's sister city, Tbilisi, in Soviet Georgia, as part of promoting the building of a world beyond war. In 1996, Bud and Marion began their retirement, spending their summers in Barnstable, Mass., and winters in St. Augustine, Fla. Later they moved into Westminster Woods Independent Living Community in Jacksonville, Fla. In 2009, Marion moved to Friendship Village senior living community in Tempe, Ariz. While there, she kept busy helping organize monthly art exhibits. Her cat, Gypsy, enjoyed keeping an eye on Marion during evening walks.

Our mom gave her best to the world every day for nearly 95 years and all of God's creatures she touched felt her love, compassion, and playful sense of humor. We feel so incredibly blessed to have had such a kind and empathetic person to call Mom. Her bright disposition and signature poise brought joy to her caretakers even in her final days.

Marion is survived by her four children, John (Katie), Jim (Stephanie), Debbie (Philip) and Dawn. Her grandchildren are Dominic Picciuto (Stephanie), Wesley, Kendall, and Hayden Ericksen. Her great-grandchildren are Payton, Camden, Keegan, and Graham Picciuto. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph "Bud"; parents; and siblings, Leonard (Shirley), David (Jane) and Doris. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date in Marion's hometown of Prairie du Sac, Wis. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Wildlife at 2600 E. Elwood St. Phoenix, AZ 85040.