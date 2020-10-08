Morrison, Marion Gajdosik

NECEDAH - Marion Gajdosik Morrison passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was 85. Born in Chicago, Marion grew up in Bridgeport, Mayor Daley's Neighborhood." A devout Catholic, she attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School as a girl, paying her own tuition the entirety of her schooling. A hard worker from a young age, she recycled glass bottles and collected horse manure to sell to farmers to pay for uniforms, books, and other expenses. After high school, she spent time modeling and attended secretary school before marrying her high school sweetheart, Bob Smidowicz. They had two daughters, Christine (John) Laufenberg and Joan Smidowicz. The two remained faithful friends and co-parents up until Bob's passing in 1982.

Marion then married Edward Gajdosik and the two had two boys, Joseph Gajdosik and Stephan (Tonia) Gajdosik, whom they raised together until his death in 1993. The family ran a motel in Necedah, Wis., with Marion keeping track of orders, housekeeping, and cooking. She also worked as a library aid in the Necedah School District and as a Sheriff's matron. She often wondered which job made her tougher – dealing with students or dealing with inmates. She was always working and always helping, and even cared for her ailing mother while working two jobs.

An avid cook, gardener and seamstress, Marion regularly hosted large family dinners around a solid oak table in her log home. The food she served was often grown outside in the expansive garden she maintained. Not only did she sew outfits, costumes, and clothes of all kinds for her children and grandchildren, but she made the seasonal banners and hangings for St. Francis of Assisi, where she was an active member of the congregation.

Marion led a life filled with love and led by faith. On her many world travels she was able to take a pilgrimage to the Holy City and witness a church service at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. She was well-acquainted with Pope Benedict XVI and had been in his company many times before his election when he was Cardinal Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger.

Never one to loaf around, Marion found work even in retirement, first in helping to raise her many grandchildren and second as an extra set of helping hands at her daughter, Joan's, store: Country Freckles.

Marion found love in her later years, meeting and marrying George Morrison while they both worked for the Necedah School District. They eloped in Las Vegas before settling in a small cabin on the edge of Necedah. They were devoted to each other, heart and soul, until his passing in 2004. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Loretta and Joseph Cudsik; and brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Joy Cudsik. She leaves behind a well-loved and well-fed family that knows what true faith and steadfast belief looks like.

The family will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate the life of their beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.