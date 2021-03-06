Menu
Marjorie Carroll
ABOUT
Mendota High School
FUNERAL HOME
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL

Carroll, Marjorie Black

MENDOTA - Marjorie Black Carroll, 96, of Mendota, passed away March 3, 2021, at her home.

Private family funeral services will be March 13, at the MERRITT FUNERAL HOME, Mendota, with Pastor Susan Presley of the First Presbyterian Church, Mendota, officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery, Mendota.

Marge was born July 29, 1924, in Mendota, to Robert S. and Florence (Oettinger) Black. She married James Soisson Carroll on June 27, 1946, in Mendota. They met while Jim was on leave from the U.S. Navy in 1944 and Marge was a student at Milwaukee-Downer.

Marge is survived by three sons, Robert (Emily) Carroll of Chicago, John Carroll of Denver, Colo., and Matt (Kristi) Carroll of Mendota; 10 grandchildren, Ian, Nick, Adam, Grace, Evan, James, Brooke, Frank, Megan and Bria; and five great-grandchildren, Marcus, Eugenia, Kaden, Billy and Grayson.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2014; her parents; and one daughter-in-law, Dr. Eugenia Carroll.

Marge was a 1942 graduate of Mendota High School. She also graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1946 with a degree in fine arts. Jim and Marge, along with four other alumni couples, attended every one of the University of Wisconsin-Madison homecoming football games from 1946-2003 (57 straight years).

Marge was deeply involved in the community throughout her lifetime. She was Mendota's first female city council member. She also served on the board of the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce and was one of the first chamber ambassadors. Marge was also the children's librarian at the Graves Public Library. She was a member of the Mendota Museum & Historical Society board and also the Mendota Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

In 1998, Marge and her husband, Jim, were recipients of the H.D. Hume Outstanding Service Award and in 2005, were honored as Grand Marshals of the 58th Annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival Parade. They were also named "Trailblazers" by the Mendota Museum and Historical Society.

Marge was a member of the original Black family that immigrated to America from Lanark, Scotland, and relocated their business in Mendota. The business evolved into the current Black Bros. Co., which is Mendota's oldest family-owned manufacturing firm and was founded in 1882. Marge served as corporate secretary for the company for 34 years.

Marge enjoyed spending time with her family, relaxing at their vacation home on Swan Lake in Portage, Wis., and traveling to many places around the world throughout her lifetime.

Memorials may be directed to Mendota Area Senior Services or American Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.merrrittfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral service
Private - Presbyterian Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Merritt Funeral Home
13 Entries
Marge was a very loving person. We did work for Jim and Marge at their house at Saddle Ridge outside Portage, WI for many years. She was always easy to talk to. Loved working in her flower garden there. Jim and Marge when they came up loved to go to the Badger games. They were a joy to work for. We will miss her sweet smile she always had. God bless the family. Our prayers are with you all.
Fred And Judy Taylor
March 13, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Matt and families. I have many fond memories of Jim, Marge and Black Bros.
Barb and Jerry Klatt
Friend
March 7, 2021
Marge was a wonderful friend of the family for a very long time. Our most sincere sympathy on your loss—she will definitely be missed
Gary and Nancy Campbell
Friend
March 7, 2021
Marge lived an interesting life. Her devotion to community service in Mendota was most impressive. On a personal level, she was always nice and kind to me when I was around her. Condolences to all her family members.
Pat Beals
Friend
March 7, 2021
On behalf of my brother John, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Bob, John and Matt and all family members at the passing of your wonderful Mom. Our friendship and fond memories of Marg and Jim are priceless. You are all in our prayers.

Jim Whitmore
James Whitmore
Friend
March 6, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Carroll family with love.
Carol & Steve Kleckner
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of my Aunt Marge- amount my favorites was listening to her and my grandpa Carroll singing carols at the piano during Christmas gatherings. She had the most beautiful voice!
Nene Humphrey
Family
March 5, 2021
May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. My most sincere condolences.
Bas Buser
Coworker
March 5, 2021
Sincere condolences of the passing of your kind and gracious Mother.
John OBrien
Friend
March 4, 2021
Marge was a kind and lovely lady. Very community minded. Now she’s a shining star reunited with Jim!
Bonnie Barkman
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bruce and Jan Full
Classmate
March 4, 2021
Tim & Julie Parks
Friend
March 4, 2021
Great lady with a great family!
Phil Diane Zinke
Friend
March 4, 2021
