MENDOTA - Marjorie Black Carroll, 96, of Mendota, passed away March 3, 2021, at her home.

Private family funeral services will be March 13, at the MERRITT FUNERAL HOME, Mendota, with Pastor Susan Presley of the First Presbyterian Church, Mendota, officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery, Mendota.

Marge was born July 29, 1924, in Mendota, to Robert S. and Florence (Oettinger) Black. She married James Soisson Carroll on June 27, 1946, in Mendota. They met while Jim was on leave from the U.S. Navy in 1944 and Marge was a student at Milwaukee-Downer.

Marge is survived by three sons, Robert (Emily) Carroll of Chicago, John Carroll of Denver, Colo., and Matt (Kristi) Carroll of Mendota; 10 grandchildren, Ian, Nick, Adam, Grace, Evan, James, Brooke, Frank, Megan and Bria; and five great-grandchildren, Marcus, Eugenia, Kaden, Billy and Grayson.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2014; her parents; and one daughter-in-law, Dr. Eugenia Carroll.

Marge was a 1942 graduate of Mendota High School. She also graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1946 with a degree in fine arts. Jim and Marge, along with four other alumni couples, attended every one of the University of Wisconsin-Madison homecoming football games from 1946-2003 (57 straight years).

Marge was deeply involved in the community throughout her lifetime. She was Mendota's first female city council member. She also served on the board of the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce and was one of the first chamber ambassadors. Marge was also the children's librarian at the Graves Public Library. She was a member of the Mendota Museum & Historical Society board and also the Mendota Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

In 1998, Marge and her husband, Jim, were recipients of the H.D. Hume Outstanding Service Award and in 2005, were honored as Grand Marshals of the 58th Annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival Parade. They were also named "Trailblazers" by the Mendota Museum and Historical Society.

Marge was a member of the original Black family that immigrated to America from Lanark, Scotland, and relocated their business in Mendota. The business evolved into the current Black Bros. Co., which is Mendota's oldest family-owned manufacturing firm and was founded in 1882. Marge served as corporate secretary for the company for 34 years.

Marge enjoyed spending time with her family, relaxing at their vacation home on Swan Lake in Portage, Wis., and traveling to many places around the world throughout her lifetime.

Memorials may be directed to Mendota Area Senior Services or American Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.merrrittfh.com.