Marjorie Erdman
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Erdman, Marjorie A.

WYOCENA - Marjorie A. Erdman, 73, of Wyocena, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her home. She was born June 22, 1948, in Poynette, the daughter of Arnold and Verda (Thompson) Erdman.

She attended Wyocena Elementary School ("Go Wildcats"), then attended Pardeeville Schools and graduated in 1966. Shortly after graduation, she went to work at Everbrite/All American Scoreboard in Pardeeville as a financial analyst, where she was employed for over 55 years. She was blessed with one son, Michael Arnold, who was born in 1990 and passed away three months later. She had a love for doing ceramics, playing cards, watching Wisconsin sports, and shopping. Marge loved working and especially spending time with her family.

Survivors include her nephews, John Jr. (Kathy) Davis and Steven (Becky) Davis; great-nieces and -nephews, Nicholas, Molli, Teagan, Kinsey, and Eleri; and brother-in-law, John Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael; and sister, Grace Davis.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Private interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Elliott Grasse
119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I first met Marge in February 1998. It was my first trip to Wisconsin after joining Everbrite's Buena Vista, VA location. I was in Pardeeville for 2 weeks receiving training from Marge on the company's accounting system. She was patient and always gave me her undivided attention. She took the time to show me the area, places to eat or get a drink or hang out with friends and coworkers. We stayed in touch regularly over the years. She was such a kind and caring person. Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.
Dennis Jarvis Fairfield, VA
Work
September 27, 2021
Everbrite LLC
September 26, 2021
