Erdman, Marjorie A.

WYOCENA - Marjorie A. Erdman, 73, of Wyocena, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her home. She was born June 22, 1948, in Poynette, the daughter of Arnold and Verda (Thompson) Erdman.

She attended Wyocena Elementary School ("Go Wildcats"), then attended Pardeeville Schools and graduated in 1966. Shortly after graduation, she went to work at Everbrite/All American Scoreboard in Pardeeville as a financial analyst, where she was employed for over 55 years. She was blessed with one son, Michael Arnold, who was born in 1990 and passed away three months later. She had a love for doing ceramics, playing cards, watching Wisconsin sports, and shopping. Marge loved working and especially spending time with her family.

Survivors include her nephews, John Jr. (Kathy) Davis and Steven (Becky) Davis; great-nieces and -nephews, Nicholas, Molli, Teagan, Kinsey, and Eleri; and brother-in-law, John Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael; and sister, Grace Davis.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Private interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.