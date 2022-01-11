Raddatz, Marjorie Schoenfeld

BEAVER DAM - Marjorie Schoenfeld Raddatz, age 99 of Beaver Dam, passed away at her home on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Marjorie was born in Beaver Dam, the only child of Harrison McKinley and Evelyn Elger Schoenfeld. She grew up on a working farm and participated with her parents in many community activities. She was surrounded with family, friends, and animals. She attended Beaver Dam High School and was an excellent student and a cheerleader, graduating in 1941. In 1942, she and a friend drove by themselves to Washington State to aid in the war effort. She worked at Sandpoint Naval Air Station repairing wiring harnesses for Navy planes. In 1944, she relocated to Bellflower, California to work for Douglas Aircraft.

In 1945, she returned to Beaver Dam and became reacquainted with Leland Raddatz. They were married Oct. 27, 1946. Leland's reenlistment in the Army took the couple to Fort Bragg, N.C., where their daughter Debra was born in 1954, then to Wurzburg, Germany, where their son John was born in 1956. By the time Leland retired from the Army in 1972, Marjorie had spent multiple years in Germany and in several different states. Like many military wives at the time, she did it pretty much on her own and she made it look easy!

In 1972, she returned to Beaver Dam to help care for her mother, and she remained there for the rest of her life. People who did not know her well saw a shy, quiet woman with a gracious smile and wonderful manners. She cared about people, and she cared for people. Those of us who knew her better recognized those same character traits but also knew that she was so much more.

Mom was a genuinely positive person. She saw the best in just about everyone. She was her children's biggest fan. Behind her infectious smile was a ready laugh and a wonderful sense of humor. Mom was intelligent and deeply curious. She enjoyed traveling. She was a voracious reader. She loved gardening and she loved dogs.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Debra, her son John and their children and grandchildren.

The family thanks the owners and staff of the Sunview, Park Avenue Sports Café and Apple Tree restaurants for many happy memories of good meals shared with family and friends. They especially wish to thank Patty Foslid and Lori Firari for the loving care and companionship they provided Mom. Lori provided end of life care for Mom and could make Mom's face light up even on rough days. As Mom's needs increased, Rainbow Hospice Care provided compassionate assistance both for her and us. We also extend thanks to Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services for their kind help in making final arrangements.

In honoring Marjorie's wishes, private family services will be held.

