Piwoni, Mark

WAUPUN - Mark Piwoni, 69, of Waupun passed away unexpectedly Sept. 28, 2021 as a result of an auto accident.

Mark was born May 11, 1952, the son of Thomas and Marian Bingenheimer Piwoni. Mark graduated from Cedarburg high school. He worked at Kimberly Clark for over 30 years until he retired. He was a valued employee who truly loved his job and was appreciated for his ability to solve any mechanical problem.

Mark loved and adored his wife Rita Boebel since the day they met 26 years ago. They enjoyed spending time together and were truly best friends. He was loved dearly by her children and eventual grandkids. He loved teaching them about how things worked, solving puzzles with them and watching them grow up. He never missed a birthday or a graduation party. His love language was the gift of food and he loved preparing food for family gatherings and making sure everyone cleaned their plate. He enjoyed traveling to Florida, Branson and numerous sites in between with his family.

In his spare time, he was an avid collector of things of both value and sentiment. He loved meeting and talking to people and sharing stories. He was the first one to help when there was a need, but often did not tell anyone. He loved to learn and keep his mind sharp whether it be doing Sudoku, watching the History channel or crossword puzzles. Even up until the day of his death, he was in a small engine repair class to learn more.

He will be greatly missed and there will forever be a void in our lives. We are grateful to him for loving us, taking care of his wife as a husband should and for being so selfless.

Mark is survived by his wife, Rita; Brad (Bonnie) Doerrwaccther; Joan (Dan) Barfield, Mark (Angelina) Piwoni, Sarah (Larry) Wilson, Seth (special friend, Jodi) Hayden and Matthew Hayden; 18 grandchildren, Cassandra (Luis) Padilla, Blake, Emilie, Hunter, Dominic, Heather (Derek) Hale, Emily, Justin, Nathan, Lucas, Samuel, Rachel, Pearce, Cassandra, Ryan, Chloe, Alex and Emma; three great-grandchildren, Adalia, Gionni and Alessandro; five brothers and sisters, Mary, Susan, Catherine, Peter, and Michael (Kristi); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marian Piwoni; and brothers, Jerome, Robert, Leon and Thomas Piwoni.

Friends and relatives may call upon the family on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME In Waupun from 9 a.m. until the time of service for visitation.

The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Marc Maillefer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Mound Cemetery in the town of Alto.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.