Mark Stevens
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Stevens, Mark A.

FOND DU LAC - Mark A. Stevens, of Fond du Lac, age 53, died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 28, 1967, in Chicago, to Craig and Sharon (Schueler) Stevens. He married Jennifer Riese on Sept. 15, 1992. In the early 1990s he was a volunteer on the Reeseville Fire Department. He worked various jobs until he got injured on the job in 2000 that almost paralyzed him. He loved animals, music, rock concerts, movies, Chicago teams, Wisconsin Badgers football, NASCAR racing, classic cars, fishing, bonfires, thunderstorms, making people laugh, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his mom, Sharon; his two sisters, Brenda (Craig) Weiland and Betsy Stevens (Brian Stange); son, Dakota; aunt, Francis Koronkieriez; nephews; nieces; cousins; and special friends, Brian Schultz and Leah Endres. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Allexis Stevens; father, Craig Stevens; brothers, Christopher, Patrick and Andrew; maternal and paternal grandparents; and aunt and uncles.

Burial took place on Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at Esterbrooks Cemetery, N6710 Esterbrook Road, Fond du Lac. Pastor Amy Golm officiated. A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. at Lakeside Park Oven Island, North Fond du Lac. He always enjoyed going to Lakeside Park in the summer and Christmas time.

Any donations can be made to his favorite charity, Green Lake Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 86, Green Lake, WI 54941, in memory of Mark Stevens. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral and Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


Published by WiscNews.com from Jul. 3 to Jul. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
LAKESIDE PARK OVEN ISLAND
North Fond du Lac, WI
Jul
10
Burial
1:00p.m.
ESTERBROOKS CEMETERY
N6710 Esterbrook Road,, Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jennifer, I am so sorry about Mark. You took such good care of him and he loved you so much. Remembering Mark today. Love and hugs, Kristie
Kristie Hepp
November 8, 2020
