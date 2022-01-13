Twing, Mark Walter

MADISON - Mark Walter Twing, age 60, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

He was born April 10, 1961, in Madison, the son of Dyer Twing and Diane Hons Solterman. He was a 1979 graduate of DeForest High School. Mark proudly served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for a total of 22 years, where he was a sergeant first class/E7/drill sergeant. He was employed with Madison Freight Systems, then at Walgreens, driving truck, and lastly retired after 18 years with Trachte Building Systems. Mark was a true Ford fan, and he enjoyed motorcycles, trucks, his red Mustang convertible, and John Deere lawn mower. He recently found enjoyment in coin collecting.

Mark was quite the character. He tried to show the tough exterior, but deep down he was a teddy bear. He always tried to make people laugh with his witty one-line phrases and jokes. "If you can't do it the right way, don't do it at all."

Survivors include his beloved wife of 34 years, Dawn, and he was the proud father of two sons, Matthew (Kayla) Twing of Beaver Dam and Tyler (Amelia) Twing of Oshkosh. Mark is further survived by his mother; sister, Shelley (Tim Walsvick) Twing of Morrisonville; step-sister, Beth (Randy) Krey of Wisconsin Rapids; step-brothers, Greg, Tom and Chris Hons; mother-in-law, Eleanor Corning of Rio; brothers-in-law, Craig (Rhonda) Corning of Rio and Dave (April) Corning of Beloit; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Jeff) Dolsey of Black River Falls; godson, Jeffery Corning; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dyer Twing; brothers, Tom and Steve Twing; grandparents, Eileen and Otto Reynolds; grandparents, Isabel and Elmer Weichmann; grandfather, Walter Twing; uncle, Dennis Twing; cousin, Casey Vogeler; father-in-law, Donald Corning; and step-fathers, Richard Hons and Richard Solterman.

Memorial services with full military honors will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at myotonic.org. The Twing family requests all guests please wear a mask for the safety of our friends and family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.