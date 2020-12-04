Nelson, Marlene

RANDOLPH - Marlene Nelson, of Randolph, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph.

Marlene Helen Winnes was born in Baraboo, Wis., on Jan. 24, 1936, to Gordon and Helen (Ruda) Winnes. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1954 and Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, in 1958, where she met David Nelson. They were married June 6, 1958, and made their home in Cambria. They were married for twenty-nine years before his sudden death in 1988.

Marlene pursued additional college credits at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Madison to become a special education teacher. She taught in the Rio, Pardeeville, and Cambria-Friesland school districts for several years. In her later years she worked at the Randolph Pharmacy where she enjoyed assisting and visiting with customers. She enjoyed reading, sewing, music, knitting, gardening, watching birds, crossword puzzles, solitaire and sports. She made the best Butter Horn rolls and donuts. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cambria where she served on various committees. Great joys were spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with her neighbors and friends, along with frequent breakfast and lunch gatherings at Denise's Café in Randolph.

She was blessed with two children, Martha (Brad) De Young of Friesland and Jon (Susie) Nelson of Rice Lake; a special foreign exchange student, Crister (Britt) Olviken of Norway; her grandchildren, Ben De Young of Friesland, Jennie (Marc) Berger of Friesland, Brooke (Corey) Steimsma of Cambria, Andy Nelson of Eau Claire, Megan (Todd) Hanson of Winona, Minn., Kristin Nelson of Milwaukee, and Mollie (Grant) Kleven of Duluth, Minn.; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sandy Winnes of Wisconsin Dells; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; a brother, Frederick; and her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Randolph Health Services and Hillside Home Care and Hospice for their loving care of their mom, her condo neighbors who looked after her while living in her condo and the Rev. Kristin Frederich for her pastoral care.

A private graveside service will take place at the Cambria Cemetery. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

