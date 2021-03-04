Steele, Marlene J.

PORTAGE – Marlene J. Steele, age 74, of Portage, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Marlene was born on Oct. 29, 1946, in Montebello, Calif., the daughter of James and Dorothy (Rosser) Tash. She married Douglas Steele on Jan. 5, 1986, in Minneapolis, Minn. Marlene was a patriot, family person, animal lover, excelled in customer service and was a friend to all.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Steele of Portage; children, Keith (Deanna) Rapp and their son, Jake Rapp, Karen (Todd) Danner and their children, Miranda and Kelsea, Kevin (Tasha) Moninski and their children, Octavian, Brazen and Maddix, Ken Moninski; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda (Bruce) Davis; and grandson, Braxton Moninski.

A visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage on Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed, with a limit of 50 people attending at one time. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.