Marlene Wolff
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Wolff, Marlene V.

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP – Marlene V. Wolff, age 88, of Arlington Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Marlene was born on Aug. 3, 1932, in Portage, the daughter of Louis and Hattie (Bietzel) Bolgrihn. She married Harold Wolff on May 14, 1960, in Portage. Together with her husband, Harold, Marlene farmed in the Town of Arlington for many years. Harold and Marlene loved to travel.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Wolff of Poynette, Paul (Tari) Wolff, Texas, and Richard (Brenda Tschumper) Wolff of Poynette; grandchildren, Eric, Ryan, and Kathryn Wolff, Samantha (Steve) Sletten, Amber Klassy, and Jennifer Nelson; great-grandchildren, River Sletten, Rikki Sletten, and Rylee Sletten; daughter-in-law, Mary Wolff; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Arnie; brothers, Roger, Earl, and Louis "Mick" Bolgrihn; and sister, June Pieper.

There will be no services.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
