Martin A. Ihde

HARTFORD - Martin A. Ihde, age 80, of Hartford, Wis., formerly of Juneau, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Ivy Manor in West Bend, Wis. He was born on Nov. 30, 1940, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Martin G. and Viola (nee Gentz) Ihde. Martin was united in marriage to Barbara Brinkman on May 14, 1966, in Chaseburg, Wis. Martin was a man of faith and was baptized and confirmed in Christ in the WELS Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of Fort High School in Fort Atkinson, Wis. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served on board the U.S.S. Paul Revere, stationed out of San Diego, Calif. In his younger years he worked at his father's grocery store and bowling alley. Martin returned to Fort Atkinson, Wis., where he became a meat cutter and meat manager at a local grocery store. He continued on the path of meat manager for the remainder of his meat cutting career. He was also an avid bowler, fisherman, enjoyed card games with friends, and singing with his wife, Barbara, in the church choir, at weddings and at funerals.

Martin is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Susan (Ed Polega), Sarah Ihde and Angie Hermann; beloved granddaughters, Kylie and Kovi Hermann; sisters, Marietta Pautsch and Jean (the Rev. Robert) Sievert; brother-in-law, Henry (Mary) Spiegelberg; and sisters-in-law, Harriet Hartwig and Ruth (Bud) Johnson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lyla Spiegelberg; sister-in-law, Karn Schwartz; and brothers-in-law, Paul Schwartz, Carl Pautsch and Don Hartwig.

Private family services were held at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford, Wis. Interment took place in Juneau City Cemetery in Juneau, Wis.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at the Ivy Manor in West Bend for the care they gave Martin this past year.

