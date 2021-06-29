Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marvin Fierke
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Fierke, Marvin E.

JUNEAU - Marvin E. Fierke, 92, of Juneau passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Graveside services for Marvin will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Noon at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, Wisconsin with Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating.

Marvin was born on November 25, 1928 the son of Edmund and Erma (Hoene) Fierke in Columbus, Wisconsin. He was baptized on December 16, 1928 and confirmed on March 29, 1942 both at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. On June 14, 1952, he was united in marriage to Geraldine Matthews on June 14, 1952 also at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Marvin was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau, Wisconsin. He had been employed for over 25 years as a truck driver and a truck mechanic, mostly in Illinois. Marvin and Geraldine moved back to Juneau in 1999.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Geraldine and his children: Randall (Gay Essary) Fierke of Willowbrook, IL, Bruce (Kathy) Fierke of Bridgeview, IL, Nancy (Lawrence) Randell of Kenosha, WI and Mark Fierke (Debra Starke); his six grandchildren: Jennifer, Dawn, William, Jacob, Teresa and Emily; seven great grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Liam, Brooke, Rosalee, Isaac, Avery and Kendra; his two sisters Doris Gabbard and Norma Witthuhn. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Cheri McNeff, his sister Aleda Schliewe and two sisters in infancy.

The Koepsell –Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Service
12:00p.m.
Hillside Cemetery
827 N. Lewis St., Columbus, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Geraldine, I'm sorry for your loss. Marvin was such a warm and kind person. I've enjoyed knowing both of you. Take care of yourself.
Tim Rentmeester
Friend
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results