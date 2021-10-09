Aaroen, Mary Ann (Engelbrecht)

BEAVER DAM - Mary Ann Aaroen, formerly of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Oak Hill Terrace in Waukesha, Wis. She was born on Oct. 12, 1930, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Edwin and Hilda (Nolting) Engelbrecht.

Mary Ann was a resident of Beaver Dam since 1960. She was a 1948 graduate of Waverly High School and attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. She then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a degree in early childhood education. Mary Ann taught school in Ames, Iowa, Boehlingen, Germany, and Madison, Wis. She then taught pre-school for 26 years at the Grace Presbyterian Pre-School in Beaver Dam, before retiring in 1997. She also worked with the Beaver Dam School District as a summer school teacher, and at Evenson's Hallmark Store in Beaver Dam. Mary Ann was a member of First Lutheran Church where she served on the Parish Education, Congregational Health, Building, and Befrienders committees. She was also a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma teaching sorority, and served as a volunteer at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital for many years.

Mary Ann is survived by her three children, Ann (Todd) Sobrilsky of Brookfield, Wis., Mark (Marcy) Aaroen of Johnson City, Tenn., and Joan (Kevin) Hernke of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren, A.J., Nick (Nicole Putra) and Carly (Brandon Hilby) Sobrilsky, Andrew (Hannah), Jacob and Gabriel Aaroen, and Madeline and Luke Hernke; her great-grandson, Jonah Aaroen; her sisters-in-law, Judy Engelbrecht of Waverly, Iowa, Marlene (the Rev. Carl) Peters of Green Bay, Wis., and Marion (Earl) Mylrea of Madison, Wis.; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Robert and William Engelbrecht.

A service to celebrate Mary Ann's life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m., at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam, with Pastor Jim Wendt officiating. There will be time to visit with the family following the service. Due to COVID concerns, we respectfully ask that all who attend the service wear a mask and observe social distancing restrictions. Burial will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa; to First Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam, Wis.; and to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, Waverly, Iowa.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

www.KoepsellFH.com