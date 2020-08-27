Anderson, Mary Elizabeth

BARABOO - Mary Elizabeth Anderson, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Mary, daughter of Julius and Martina (Robers) Banks, was born Dec. 9, 1947, in Baraboo. Mary was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1966. On April 6, 1968, she was united in marriage to William Anderson at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo. During her working career she worked in the medical field. She loved to travel, go on cruises, and play bingo. Mary found great joy in watching her children and grandchildren in their activities. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, including her loving grandchildren. The family will remember her as being a very loving, caring and compassionate person.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William; her children, Michael Anderson, Stephanie (Joe) White Eagle Sr. and Dale (Janet) Mundt; grandchildren, Makenna, Max and Emma Anderson; Mike, Kyle, Jordan, Joe Jr. and Maya White Eagle; Bambi, Dale Jr. and Nathan Mundt; siblings, Jean Eder, John Banks and Stephen Banks. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Louella Morris, Shirley Wasilewski; and twin brother, Michael Banks.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 4 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, 401 Madison Ave. in Baraboo, with Joe White Eagle Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Face masks will be required upon entering the building. Memorials will be used toward medical research in Mary's name.