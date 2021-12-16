Bergh, Mary Ann "E"

ENDEAVOR / PORTAGE - Mary Ann "E" Bergh, age 80, of Endeavor, passed away at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Ann was born on Aug. 25, 1941, to Claire and Laura (Sobieski) Wright. She was united in marriage to William "David" Bergh on April 25, 1959, in Franklin, Wis. Mary Ann worked at Brakebush Brothers, Inc., and Portage Tastee Freeze.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Dean) Paske of Caledonia Township, Tony (Doreen) Bergh of Endeavor, Kristopher (Jean) Bergh of Neshkoro, Jodi (James) Blue of Pardeeville, and Gary (Patti) Enoch of Spring Hills, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kelly) Paske, Jenni Paske, Ben (Jaime) Bergh, Aaron Bergh, Laura Bergh, Daniel (Kyrstn) Bergh, Ruth Ann Bergh, Beth Martinez, Ashley (Winfield) Enoch-Scott, and Malloree (Dwain) Settles; step-grandchildren, Kevin (Christine) Paramo, David Paramo, Steven Paramo, and Katie Trachler; sister, Barbara (Roy) Sjoblom; brother, James (Shirley) Wright; 21 great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Theodore David; grandson, Jesse Martinez; and two sons-in-law, Wayne Rainey and David Martinez.

A memorial Mass will be held at ST. MARY HELP OF CHRISTANS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Briggsville on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Briggsville. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.