Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Josette Buehlman
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston
123 Elm St.
Mauston, WI

Buehlman, Mary Josette

MAUSTON - Mary Josette Buehlman, of rural Mauston, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1947, in Chicago, Ill. Josette became the adopted daughter of Francis A. and Marion Miller at an early age and lived in Wilmette, Ill. After graduating from Regina High School in Wilmette, she attended the University of Illinois. Josette met her husband-to-be, Glenn, at an Illinois Bell Party, where they both worked, and wed on Nov. 7, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wilmette. They lived in Glenview, Ill., for many years before retiring and moving to rural Mauston. Josette loved to travel and visited Africa and many European countries after retiring. She was associated with many religious and charitable associations, including the Sea of Change of Mauston, Fishing Has No Boundaries of Hayward and the Sisters of the Living Word of Des Plaines, Ill. She is survived by her husband, Glenn; brother, Francis J. (A.H) Miller of Michigan; a niece; and many cousins and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Floretta "Freddi" Calmeyn; and her parents.

Visitation was held at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, with burial at the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Town of Lindina.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.