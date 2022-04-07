Menu
Mary Ann Dunn

Mary Ann Dunn

May 31, 1935 - April 2, 2022

NEW LISBON - Mary Ann Dunn, age 86, of New Lisbon, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

Mary Ann was born on May 31, 1935, in the town of Henrietta in Richland County, WI, to Wesley and Velma (Shema) Machovec. She was a 1953 graduate of the Richland Center High School. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Richard J. Dunn on May 31, 1955, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Yuba, WI. To this union three children were born, Michael, Diane, and Denise. The family moved to New Lisbon in 1962.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Lisbon for 60 years; she also was a member of St. Ann's Altar Society. She enjoyed reading and has read hundreds of books. Mary Ann was an excellent sketcher and did many drawings. She also enjoyed watching hummingbirds.

Mary Ann is survived by her two daughters: Diane (Thomas) Brockman of Brooklyn Park, MN, and Denise (Daniel) Fitzgerald of New Lisbon, WI; by a daughter-in-law, Belem Dunn of Mexico; a sister, Elizabeth (John) Knauf of Stockbridge, WI; by two sisters-in-law: Ann Machovec and Arlene Machovec both of Yuba, WI; by two grandchildren: Amanda Brockman of La Crosse, WI, and Samantha (Travis) Lappe of Breese, IL; and a great-grandson, Everett Lappe.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Dunn; an infant brother, Edward Machovec; her son, Michael Dunn; and brothers: Lawrence and Ronald Machovec.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday April 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church (545 Prairie Ave.) in Hillsboro, WI, with Fr. Robert Letona presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Czech National Cemetery in Yuba, WI.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 7, 2022.
