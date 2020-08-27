Paulson, Sister Mary Ellen, O.P.

RACINE - Sister Mary Ellen Paulson, O.P., 92, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, Wis., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Catherine Ann was born April 8, 1928, to Norman and Margaret E. (nee Brown) Paulson in Milwaukee, Wis. She was raised on a farm between Mauston and Elroy, Wis. She attended Lindina 4, a one-room, eight-grade school. It was here she developed her passion for teaching, as she assisted Miss Cowen with the younger students. She was in the first graduating class (1947) of St Patrick's High School. She joined the Racine Dominicans on Sept. 7, 1947, and at her reception in 1948 she was given the religious name Sister Mary Ellen. She professed her first vows in 1950 and her final vows in 1956.

Sister Mary Ellen spent many years in service to others as a teacher and principal. She began her ministry in 1950 at St. Mary, Janesville, Wis. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Edward, Racine; Holy Name, Kimberly; St. Sebastian, Sturtevant; St. Augustine, Wausaukee; St. Bernard, Madison; St. John, South Milwaukee; St. Andrew, Knowles; Beloit Catholic High School, Beloit; St. Mary, Tomah; SS. Peter and Paul and Hill and Dale Day Care, Pewaukee; and Metro Milwaukee Area Public Schools. From 1974-1978 she was the assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Gaylord, Mich. From 1981-1983 she served as school psychologist for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. For many years she was the President of the West Allis Public Library Board of Trustees. She became a resident at Siena Center in June 2017.

Her passion for celebrating St. Patrick's day should not be forgotten, as she will be celebrating with St. Patrick himself next year.

Sister Mary Ellen is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters; Associates; many friends; her brothers, Duane (Carol) and Kenneth (Katherine); her brother-in-law, Joseph Lehosky; her sister-in-law, Wilda; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, James and Harold; infant brother, Kieran; and sister, Norma Lehosky.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Remembering Service at 1 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to Hospice Alliance and the Supportive Living staff who cared for Sister Mary Ellen at Siena Center.