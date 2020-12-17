Menu
Mary Gobell
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
450 County HH
Lyndon Station, WI

Gobell, Mary Elizabeth

LYNDON STATION - Mary Elizabeth Gobell, age 82, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

A private family burial will be held at the Concord Cemetery in Cazenovia, Wis.

Mary is survived by her children, Daniel, Richard (Kathleen), both of Lyndon Station, Dean (Claudia) of Germany and Jeff (Brenda) of Fitchberg, Mass.; brother, Lloyd (Pat) Fuller of Baraboo, Wis.; sister, Ethal Mobley of Reedsburg, Wis.; as well as her grandchildren.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 17, 2020.
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
