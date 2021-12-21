Grossman, Mary Louise "Lou"

PORTAGE/WYOCENA – After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Mary Louise "Lou" Grossman, née Barton, age 89, of Portage, was called to join her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena.

Mary was born on Jan. 7, 1932, in Portage, the daughter of Floyd and Mary E. (Stanton) Barton. She married Marvin R. "Stub" Grossman in 1953. She began working at Portage Hosiery and then dedicated herself and her career to Divine Savior Hospital as a nurse's aide. All her life Mary spent caring for people, not just at the hospital but all relatives and friends. She deeply cared how others were doing, right up until dementia began to affect her everyday life. Mary was active in establishing the Portage Neighborhood Watch Program, and she organized block parties for her neighbors. When skateboarding youth had to compete with pedestrians for sidewalk space, she helped establish the first skateboard park at the Portage Fairgrounds, which eventually led to the current Portage Family Skate Park located in Goodyear Park. She was a member of the Writer's Club and, over the years, held several positions, including president, of the VFW Auxiliary. Mary volunteered for many fundraisers and distributed educational and patriotic gifts for students in Portage and surrounding rural schools. For many years, she marched in local parades with the Auxiliary group. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler. She loved animals-horses, dogs, and especially cats! She also enjoyed watching birds and writing short stories, some of which were published in the Portage Daily Register and in books with other writers from Portage. She worked her gardens with passion and love as she had all her life, right until the end.

She is survived by her children, Jean (Donna) and John (Sara) Grossman; sister, Trudie (Tammi); brother, Pete (Cheryl); special great-nephew and pen pal, Dane; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stub; sister, Jo Ann Balk; in-laws; and aunts and uncles.

Mom, you were always there when we needed you and said the right things to guide us. For these things and so much more, we are forever thankful! You had a sense of humor and laughter that were both unique and contagious, which helps with the pain of your leaving this physical world. We know you will be tending God's Garden now, giving Dad a needed break as he really never dealt with flowers, just vegetables. We know you will still be listening to our prayers and still have our backs when times are tough. Happy trails to you until we meet again. Love you Mom! Forever!

In consideration of everyone's safety, services will be private.

The family would like to thank the staff at Columbia Health Care Center for all the care they showed our mother. Your communication towards the end was something we will never forget!

