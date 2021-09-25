Horstmann, Mary K.

BEAVER DAM - Mary K. Horstmann, aka "The Picture Lady" of Dodge County Raceway and "The Cookie Lady," 71, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the UW Madison Hospital.

Mary was born the daughter of Frank and Doris (Dietz) Kaul on Dec. 23, 1949, in Beaver Dam, Wis. On April 22, 1972, Mary married the love of her life, Richard Horstmann, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Mary's biggest joy was how much she loved to spoil her grandkids; they meant the world to her. She loved baking cookies and was great at it. Her cookies were amazing. Mary also liked to collect cookie cutters. In her free time she enjoyed word search puzzles. Mary was a very caring woman and was always willing to help anyone before herself. Mary's number one priority would always be to make sure her loved ones were being cared for. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Richard; daughter, Dawn (John) Zychowicz; three siblings, Carol (Bob) Ganske, Gloria (Tom) Wimmer, and Gary (Marcy) Kaul; two grandchildren, Isabell and Wyatt Zychowicz; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life for Mary will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, Wis.

In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial donations made to the family are appreciated.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.