Mary Horstmann
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Horstmann, Mary K.

BEAVER DAM - Mary K. Horstmann, aka "The Picture Lady" of Dodge County Raceway and "The Cookie Lady," 71, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the UW Madison Hospital.

Mary was born the daughter of Frank and Doris (Dietz) Kaul on Dec. 23, 1949, in Beaver Dam, Wis. On April 22, 1972, Mary married the love of her life, Richard Horstmann, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Mary's biggest joy was how much she loved to spoil her grandkids; they meant the world to her. She loved baking cookies and was great at it. Her cookies were amazing. Mary also liked to collect cookie cutters. In her free time she enjoyed word search puzzles. Mary was a very caring woman and was always willing to help anyone before herself. Mary's number one priority would always be to make sure her loved ones were being cared for. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Richard; daughter, Dawn (John) Zychowicz; three siblings, Carol (Bob) Ganske, Gloria (Tom) Wimmer, and Gary (Marcy) Kaul; two grandchildren, Isabell and Wyatt Zychowicz; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life for Mary will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, Wis.

In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial donations made to the family are appreciated.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
I was going to drive down to the funeral home but due to colds both my husband and I are under quarantine. He tested positive and I negative even though we we're vaccinated. I'm sorry that I can't be there for both Carol, Gloria and Gary. We have so much history and you are in my prayers.
Ellie Sokoly
Friend
September 28, 2021
Our deepest condolences to all of Mary's Family!! She truly was the BEST Cookie Baker!! That was her pride & joy to bring to our Family gatherings!! RIP Mary and Thank You for all of the wonderful memories!!
Lori & Rick Retzlaff
Family
September 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mary Kay's passing. She was a wonder loving person! We were very close in our youth. She was a bright light in this world.
Mary Lincks
Friend
September 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. So devastating since we grew up together. You are all in my prayers.
Ellie Sokoly
Friend
September 23, 2021
