Kropf, Mary E. (Farrington)

PORT WASHINGTON - Mary E. Kropf (nee Farrington), 95, of Port Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Harbor Cove in Port Washington.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1925, to the late Elmer and Victoria (nee Butter) Farrington in Mayville, Wis. On Oct. 5, 1950, she was united in marriage to Virgil "Bill" Kropf. Mary was an educator for over 60 years in Wisconsin, including Mayville, Milwaukee, and other various school districts. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Waupun. Mary enjoyed traveling and photography. She also enjoyed following her former students over the years.

Those Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory include nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil "Bill" Kropf; and four sisters, Carrole (Arnold) Malterer, Jean (Kenneth) Groth, Harriet (William) Volkmann, and June (Robert) Grunke.

A graveside service in remembrance of Mary will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. at GRACELAND CEMETERY in Mayville.

Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.