Lund, Mary L.

POTOSI/LA CROSSE, WI – Mary L. Lund, was born in Mauston, WI, On March 9, 1950 as the only child of L.W. "Wally" and Helen (Haschke) passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, after being diagnosed with a rare uterine sarcoma in late 2019. Despite early detections, surgery and chemo trial participations, the cancer returned.

Growing up on the family farm, she quickly learned hard work, taking responsibility for actions and to make a mistake only once. After advancing a couple of grades, Mary graduated Salutatorian with the New Lisbon High School Class of 1967. She furthered her education and graduated with honors from UW-River Falls in 1971 with a double major in Business Administration and Psychology. Mary was the only female in the business program. She later graduated with high honors with a MS degree from UW-La Crosse.

After working at La Crosse Job Service for three years, Mary joined Dairyland Power Cooperative in 1977. She was promoted to Director Human Resources in 1985 and became Vice President in 2002. Mary retired in 2018 after over 40 years of service in the Human Resources area. She was a respected trailblazer in both human resources and electric utility industry. She was compassionate, accessible, courageous, quietly confident, and effective. Her goals were to give HR a more positive credibility and to mentor employees. Mary enjoyed being part of the La Crosse community.

Mary was a founding member and officer of the regional HR group (LA SHRM) and a founding member and officer of the national electric utilities HR professionals group, was named an Outstanding Woman by the Regional YWCA., and served on several local, state and national boards. Mary served on the City of La Crosse Airport Board and was a member of the La Crosse Police and Fire Commission (2006-2020) and founder and current financial benefactor of K-5 Monthly Book Purchase Program at Potosi Schools.

Mary married Michael "Mike" Stanek on December 12, 2009. Together they faced the challenges life threw at them and still had fun.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Stanek and his siblings and families: Mary (Jack) Santoro, Jane Blakeslee, and Tom (Fran) Stanek. Other survivors include Mary's cousins and numerous friends.

Thank you to the caregivers of Orchard Manor Nursing Home, Lancaster, and Grant County Hospice.To honor Mary's wishes, there will be no scheduled funeral service. Burial will be in the Stanek family plot in Cold Spring Cemetery, rural Whitewater, WI. Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes & Crematory of Potosi is entrusted with her care.

Memorials are preferred in Mary's memory to New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, P.O. Box 2031, La Crosse, WI 54602-2031.

