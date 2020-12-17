Menu
Mary McKay
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hare Funeral Home
217 W Pearl St
New Lisbon, WI

McKay, Mary Lee

NEW LISBON - Mary Lee McKay, age 75, of New Lisbon, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Tomah Health Service Hospital in Tomah, Wis. Mary was born on July 2, 1945, to Loris L. and Minnie Lou (Crawford) Johnson in Mauston, Wis. Mary attended school in Mauston and graduated from Mauston High School in 1963.

Mary was united in marriage to Richard E. "Red" McKay on June 24, 1967, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, Wis. To this union two sons were born, Tim and Scott.

Mary worked for many years preparing taxes at H & R Block in Mauston, Wis. She enjoyed doing taxes at home for people, even after working for H & R Block. Mary liked to knit and read books. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her two sons, Tim (Sue) McKay of Camp Douglas and Scott McKay of New Lisbon; her half-sister, Rose Clark of Mauston; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard "Red" McKay; and brothers, Edward and Carl Johnson.

It was Mary's wish to be cremated and buried next to her husband in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Her burial will take place at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 17, 2020.
Thank you Mary, for all the memories and time you blessed all your grandchildren and great grandchildren with at your home. They will carry on your traditions in the generations to come. When I see chocolate-covered cherries I shall always think of you. God bless you. Rest in peace, Mary.
Robin Deethardt
December 11, 2021
God bless you, Mary. Your love and generosity for your family will remain a beautiful legacy for your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in peace, Mary. I hope God has a box of chocolate covered cherries waiting just for you. : ) My sincerest condolences and prayers for the McKay family during this time. Sincerely, Robin Deethardt
Robin Deethardt
December 17, 2020
