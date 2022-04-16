Menu
Mary Lee Missall
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
401 Angel Way
Rio, WI
Mary Lee Missall

FOND DU LAC - Mary Lee Missall, 77 of Fond du Lac, formerly of Cambria, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Lutheran Homes - Assisted Living and Catered Care in Fond du Lac.

Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Cambria. Inurnment will follow at Cambria Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church prior to the service.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 16, 2022.
