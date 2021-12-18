Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Nelson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Nelson, Mary Eileen (Farrell)

BARABOO - Mary Eileen (Farrell) Nelson, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Mary was born on Jan. 28, 1932, on a farm in Waunakee, the daughter of Walter and Isabelle (Acker) Farrell.

Mary graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1950, and on Dec. 27, 1950, was united in marriage to William "Bill" Nelson at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2021. From this union they were blessed with nine children, 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

After Bill retired from the U.S. Air Force, they moved back to Baraboo to raise their family. Mary enjoyed playing cards, Sunday gatherings with her family, and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's many events. Mary especially enjoyed dancing to Jim Pfaff and the Mello Tones.

Mary was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and belonged to the Daughters of Isabella, the Counsel of Catholic Women and would visit the homebound through her church family. Mary volunteered at St. Clare Meadows Care Center and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in her earlier years. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her six children, Pat (Pam) Nelson, Al (Susan) Nelson, Ken (Nancy) Nelson, David (Jennifer) Nelson, Matt (Stacey) Nelson, and Susan (Brad) Stoddard; 24 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her three sisters, Josephine Brown, Clara (Chuck) Perry, and Rita Smith; her four brothers, Jim Farrell, John (Barb) Farrell, Bob Farrell, and Tom Farrell; along with many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Bill, Mary was preceded in death by three sons, Rick, Henry and Charlie; two sisters, Rose and Barb; and one brother, Joe (Donna) Farrell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
304 East St, Baraboo, WI
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
304 East St, Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear of Mary's passing. She was a very nice lady who I was lucky to have a chance to get to know. My condolences to the family.
Serena
Other
February 8, 2022
I grew up in Big Spring and graduated from the Dells in '72. My condolences to Rita, who graduated with my cousin (Sharon Pfister), and all the family.
Monica Holden
Friend
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results