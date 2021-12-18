Nelson, Mary Eileen (Farrell)

BARABOO - Mary Eileen (Farrell) Nelson, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Mary was born on Jan. 28, 1932, on a farm in Waunakee, the daughter of Walter and Isabelle (Acker) Farrell.

Mary graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1950, and on Dec. 27, 1950, was united in marriage to William "Bill" Nelson at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2021. From this union they were blessed with nine children, 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

After Bill retired from the U.S. Air Force, they moved back to Baraboo to raise their family. Mary enjoyed playing cards, Sunday gatherings with her family, and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's many events. Mary especially enjoyed dancing to Jim Pfaff and the Mello Tones.

Mary was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and belonged to the Daughters of Isabella, the Counsel of Catholic Women and would visit the homebound through her church family. Mary volunteered at St. Clare Meadows Care Center and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in her earlier years. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her six children, Pat (Pam) Nelson, Al (Susan) Nelson, Ken (Nancy) Nelson, David (Jennifer) Nelson, Matt (Stacey) Nelson, and Susan (Brad) Stoddard; 24 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her three sisters, Josephine Brown, Clara (Chuck) Perry, and Rita Smith; her four brothers, Jim Farrell, John (Barb) Farrell, Bob Farrell, and Tom Farrell; along with many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Bill, Mary was preceded in death by three sons, Rick, Henry and Charlie; two sisters, Rose and Barb; and one brother, Joe (Donna) Farrell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.