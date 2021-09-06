Radke, Mary Jo

COLUMBUS - Mary Jo Radke, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, with her loving family by her side. Following two years of her health having slowly declined, her soul finally found eternal rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. May her loved ones embrace her memory as they did her hand upon her final breath.

Mary Jo was born on May 11, 1928, in Columbus, to Otto and Lurine (Bassler) Jacobson. She was the youngest of three children and the twinkle in her father's eye. Mary Jo would fondly reminisce of her childhood while living on their small farmette and helping her father tend to their crops, animals, and gardens.

Following high school, she married the love of her life, Eugene Radke, on Aug. 27, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. Together, they would build a loving family and successful business, L H Radke and Son. Her love for Eugene and their two children was infinite. Never a moment did her love fail nor did she abandon their needs. She lived by example of her strong faith, her love for family, and the beauty of her roses, all with a touch of undeniable class.

Throughout most of her adulthood, Mary Jo was a homemaker and the absolute best of its kind. She drove her children to Lakeside Lutheran High School in support of their many activities and thereafter as a grandmother, supported her granddaughter in the basketball stands of Columbus High School, while wearing her "World's Best Grandmother" sweatshirt. Mary Jo was also an avid golf player, enjoying her many Thursday afternoons with her very best of friends while at the Columbus Country Club. Aside from working as a secretary for the family business, she also served as the hostess every Friday evening at the Capri Steak House.

Most will remember Mary Jo for her beautiful smile and her ability to greet any stranger with kindness and laughter. Her lipstick was always worn to perfection and simply as pretty as the roses she grew in her garden. To brighten the day of her husband, a single clipped rose would await for him on the kitchen counter, floating alone in its own water-filled vase. This was Mary Jo. She was loved by many and will be missed terribly.

Survivors include her daughter, Theresa Radke of Sun Prairie; son, Dean Radke of Columbus; granddaughter, Nikki (Nic) Henning of Sun Prairie; great-grandchildren, Madden and Tala; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her two brothers, Alfred (Catherine) Jacobson and Robert Jacobson.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 30, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. The Rev. Ben Zurberbier of Zion Lutheran Church officiated. Interment was in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. A memorial may be forwarded onto Zion Lutheran Church, in honor of her divine faith. We encourage you to share your online condolences with the family of Mary Jo at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

