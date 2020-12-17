Richardson, Mary

NEW LISBON - Mary Richardson, age 94, of New Lisbon, died Dec. 14, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wis., surrounded by her loving children.

Mary was the daughter of Fred and Lillie (Wonderly) Southworth and was born on March 30, 1926, in New Lisbon, Wis.

Mary was raised in New Lisbon and graduated from New Lisbon High School.

Mary was united in marriage to Danny D. Mead on July 27, 1947, in New Lisbon. They made their home in New Lisbon. They had two children, Dennis and Darleen.

After Danny's death she was united in marriage to Robert B. Richardson on April 6, 1956, in Rockford, Ill. They resided in New Lisbon, and had a daughter, Debra. After Robert's death Mary remained in New Lisbon.

She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, fishing on the Lemonweir River, nurturing her flowers and doing Seek A Word puzzles. She loved traveling and she accomplished one of her goals - she waded in both oceans. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, a few of their favorites being homemade noodles, potato salad, homemade biscuits and bread, pumpkin bread and apple squares.

If you asked Mary what she felt her greatest accomplishment in life was, it would be being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was her life!

She is survived by her children, Dennis Mead of Spofford, N.H., Darleen (Neil) Ulrich of New Lisbon, Wis., and Debra (Steve) Bailey of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; six grandchildren, Christopher (Lisa) Ulrich of New Lisbon, Wis., Denise Mead (Mark Kritz) of Aurora, Colo., Nathan Mead of Denver, Colo., Matthew (Kathleen) Mead of Richmond, N.H., Melissa Bailey of Waterford, Wis., and Stephanie Bailey of Neenah, Wis.; eight great-grandchildren, Krista Ulrich of Mauston, Wis., Jacob Ulrich of Mauston, Wis., Xzavier Poznanski of Waterford, Wis., Gabriel Poznanski of Waterford, Wis., Keeley Kritz of New York, N.Y., Jordan Stanchfield of Oshkosh, Wis., Elizabeth Stanchfield of Winona, Minn., and Dalton Stanchfield of New Lisbon, Wis.; and sisters-in-law, Doris Southworth of New Lisbon, Wis., and Jacqueline Mead of Horicon, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Raymond Southworth, Harold Southworth, Loren Southworth and Edward Southworth; sisters-in-law, Ida Southworth and Lauretta Southworth; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Mead; great-granddaughter, Caitlin Rae Ulrich; many nieces, nephews, her church family and so many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the HARE FUNERAL HOME, 217 W. Pear St., in New Lisbon, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Hare Funeral Home, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Pastor Deb Burkhalter will be presiding. A private family burial will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Winding Rivers Church (P.O. Box 173, New Lisbon, WI 53950). The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.