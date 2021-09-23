Ulrich, Mary "Jeannie"

BARABOO - Mary "Jeannie" Ulrich, age 87, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

A graveside funeral service was held on Monday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with Father Chinnppan Pelavendran celebrating.

Mary was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Jack and Catherine (Symanowski) Magiera. "Jeannie" (as she was known by many) and her husband, Wayne, owned and operated the Black Forest Home for Disabled Veterans after the retirement of Kay and Ray Palmer. Later they owned "Jeannie's" restaurant in Wisconsin Dells, that was known for the homemade pies they served. She loved to go out to eat and go shopping. Jeannie also had a love of animals, feeding any hungry animal that came to her backyard. She rescued several cats over the years. Jeannie was very independent, which she passed on to many in her family.

Mary is survived by her husband, Wayne; son, Douglas (Sandra) Anderson; daughter, Christine (Ervin) Fonda; stepsisters, Rose Ann Palmer-Arndt and Connie Palmer; and her five grandchildren, Narelle (George) Timm-De la Rosa, Jaime (Iain) McHugh, Jennifer (Matthew) Boyd, Joshua Timm and Jillian (Paul) York. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gerald Magiera.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

