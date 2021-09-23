Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary "Jeannie" Ulrich
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Ulrich, Mary "Jeannie"

BARABOO - Mary "Jeannie" Ulrich, age 87, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

A graveside funeral service was held on Monday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with Father Chinnppan Pelavendran celebrating.

Mary was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Jack and Catherine (Symanowski) Magiera. "Jeannie" (as she was known by many) and her husband, Wayne, owned and operated the Black Forest Home for Disabled Veterans after the retirement of Kay and Ray Palmer. Later they owned "Jeannie's" restaurant in Wisconsin Dells, that was known for the homemade pies they served. She loved to go out to eat and go shopping. Jeannie also had a love of animals, feeding any hungry animal that came to her backyard. She rescued several cats over the years. Jeannie was very independent, which she passed on to many in her family.

Mary is survived by her husband, Wayne; son, Douglas (Sandra) Anderson; daughter, Christine (Ervin) Fonda; stepsisters, Rose Ann Palmer-Arndt and Connie Palmer; and her five grandchildren, Narelle (George) Timm-De la Rosa, Jaime (Iain) McHugh, Jennifer (Matthew) Boyd, Joshua Timm and Jillian (Paul) York. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gerald Magiera.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
Wisconsin Dells, WI, Get
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.