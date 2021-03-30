Menu
Mary Lou Weisensel
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Weisensel, Mary Lou

COLUMBUS–Mary Lou Weisensel, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1934 in Beaver Dam to Clifford and Mary (Vanhurden) McClurg. Shortly after graduating from Beaver Dam High School, she was married to David Weisensel, enjoying sixty-three years together. She worked as a secretaryedical transcriptionist throughout Dodge County. Mary Lou and David raised their children, Lisa and Scott, in Beaver Dam before moving to rural Columbus. As a family, they enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, hunting, and fishing with their dogs. In later years they loved gardening, especially landscaping with flowers. They also did woodworking and crafting, not only enjoying the creativity, but the social network they developed with their customers and close friends. Mary Lou was an avid bird watcher, looking forward to the return of the orioles and hummingbirds each spring. Her favorite thing was sunshine and she lived for summers.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Weisensel of Beaver Dam, grandson, Travis Weisensel of Alexandria, MN, and her faithful fur baby Penni, as well as many wonderful friends and acquaintances. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David in 2016, and son Scott in 2002. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Okeeg Cemetery, Danville. Memorials may be directed to your local Humane Society. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus, 920-623-5850


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear this news. I know that this will be a difficult time for you. May you find peace in your memories.
Gayla Ninmann
April 9, 2021
I am so sorry you lost your mom, Lisa. My sympathy to you and your family. when my hummingbirds come back this Spring, I will think of your mom.
Rita Clavadatscher
March 30, 2021
