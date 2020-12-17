Playman, Matthew Dean

WISCONSIN DELLS - Matthew Dean Playman, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, following a long battle with a number of health issues.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Matt was born Dec. 7, 1957, in Baraboo, Wis. He was the son of Robert E. and Betty J. (Tilton) Playman. Matt graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1977 and pursued a lifelong career in food and beverage service. His career highlights included Banquet Manager at Walt Disney World, running the River Inn with his father, and sales roles with Sysco Foods and Frank Beverage. He rounded out his career as a Food and Beverage Manager in the waterpark industry in his hometown of Wisconsin Dells.

What is most memorable about Matt is his incredible sense of humor and larger-than-life personality. He had a quick wit and huge laugh that would light up any room.

While he lived and loved big, family always came first for Matt. In 1986, he welcomed the love of his life, daughter Alyssa Rose, who he referred to as "Tiny Baby." His life revolved around his daughter, and they shared a strong and unique bond. When his granddaughter, Riley Rose, came into his life in 2017, she became "Teenier Tinier Baby." While family was Matt's strongest passion, he had a great love for the outdoors. He would spend every free minute on the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells. At the helm of his boat, he was always gleeful pointing out the history, beauty, and sites of his beloved river. It was truly his "happy place." Matt also had a love for cars and music. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. His proudest moment was seeing his idol, Barbra Streisand, live in concert with his dad. He also related and aspired to the music of Josh Groban.

Matt will be deeply missed by his daughter, Alyssa Ziech (Ben); granddaughters, Riley and Abby Ziech; brother, Marc (Lisa) Playman of Friendship, Wis.; and sisters, Kathy (Jeff) Johnston of Reedsburg, Wis., Susie Playman of Madison, Wis., and Libby (Joe) Knoop of Oak Grove, Minn. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Micah (April) Playman, Carly Playman, Jack Johnston, Abby Johnston, Jonah Knoop, and Lauren Knoop; great-nieces and great-nephews, Addelyn and Marin Playman, and Jonah Knoop Jr.; and many loving cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Pastor Steve Keller of the United Presbyterian Church and Matt's "BFF," Dawn Crum, for the tremendous support and encouragement throughout Matt's journey.

Prior to his death, Matt set up a college fund for his granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to "Tomorrow's Scholar FBO Riley Rose Ziech" may be mailed to Matt Playman, c/o Picha Funeral Home, PO Box 757, Lake Delton, WI 53940.

Matt's bright light, giant smile, love for community, and willingness to always serve others will never be forgotten.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

