Schulze, Mavis A.

ALTOONA – Mavis A. Schulze, age 85, of Altoona, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Mavis was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in West Allis, Wis., the daughter of Sivier and M. (Diedrich) Joost. On Aug. 24, 1957, she married Richard Schulze in West Allis. Together, Richard and Mavis owned and operated Best-EX Inc. in Baraboo, which they started in 1983.

Survivors include her husband, Richard of Altoona; and a daughter, Ruth (Mike) Risler of rural Eau Claire. In keeping with Mavis's wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.