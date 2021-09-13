Menu
Mavis Schulze
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Schulze, Mavis A.

ALTOONA – Mavis A. Schulze, age 85, of Altoona, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Mavis was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in West Allis, Wis., the daughter of Sivier and M. (Diedrich) Joost. On Aug. 24, 1957, she married Richard Schulze in West Allis. Together, Richard and Mavis owned and operated Best-EX Inc. in Baraboo, which they started in 1983.

Survivors include her husband, Richard of Altoona; and a daughter, Ruth (Mike) Risler of rural Eau Claire. In keeping with Mavis's wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Dick and Family, We are so sorry for your loss. Please know that we are thinking of u and praying for u. We have such fond memories of Mavis.
Dan and Sheila Smith
Friend
September 14, 2021
